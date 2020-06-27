Batra Hopeful Of Resolving NSF Derecogntion Issue In Next 3 Weeks

Indian Olympic Association president Narendra Batra is hopeful of resolving the crisis emanating from Sports Ministry's withdrawal of provisional recognition to 57 National Sports Federation on the direction of Delhi High Court.

"I am in touch with the concerned in Sports Ministry. Keeping in mind preprations for 2021 Olympics and if all goes well, I am hopeful of all these issues getting resolved in next 2 to 3 weeks," IOA president told all NSFs in a message.

The withdrawal of provisional recognition happened because the Sports Ministry did not keep the Court informed about decisions taken on NSF which was mandatory.

Sportspersons, including those qualified for Olympics, are hugely affected with this derecognition as the Sports Ministry has asked Sports Authority of India to stop financial grants to all the NSFs as result of which it would be difficult for Federations to hold camps, national or state level competitions, selection trials or send any team for any international competitions.

The IOA president understands the implication and seriousness of this decision as India's preparation for the Tokyo Olympics is directly affected with NSFs accusing the Ministry's lack of preparation that resulted in even eligible federations facing derecognition.

Batra had reportedly blamed the legal teams of IOA and the Sports Ministry for this mess. “They should have been more serious. This will distract NSFs from starting the Olympic preparation that has been halted due to coronavirus."

The only way out of this crisis is for the Sports Ministry to re-apply and give recognition to all NSFs that are eligible.

Image credits: PTI