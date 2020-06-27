Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At Ecclestone Over 'Black People More Racist Than White' Remark

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lashed out at former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone for his insensitive and racist remarks during an interview on Friday. Ecclestone, in the interview, said that sometimes black people are more racist than white and that it was stupid taking down all the statues.

Hamilton's uncompromising take

Hamilton was extremely critical of the former boss of the sport and in a statement via his Instagram account, wrote, "So sad and disappointing to read these comments. Bernie is out of the sport and a different generation but this is exactly what is wrong - ignorant and uneducated comments which will show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen."

Formula One has repeatedly been accused of being a sport that lacks diversity and does not support the ones from different backgrounds. Hamilton, the defending world champion has used his stature to promote diversity and has, on multiple occasions, mentioned how he faced discrimination during his formative years.

Linking his struggle to Ecclestone's comments, he added, "It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career. If someone who has run the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people at the top to understand. It starts at the top."

"Now the time has come for change. I will not stop pushing to create an inclusive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all. To create a sport that provides equal opportunity for minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent those that don't have one, and to speak for those who are underrepresented to provide an opportunity to have a chance in our sport," he concluded.

Ecclestone's comments

In an interview with news broadcaster, Ecclestone praised Lewis Hamilton for his talent and the work that he has been doing for the black rights movement. However, when asked about the impact of the Englishman's Hamilton Commission to increase diversity in the sport, the 89-year-old said that it will not do any good or bad, but instead will make people think since people will realise the differences between each other. Specifying on why it will not make an impact, he said, "In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what White people are."

When probed to justify his comments, without mentioning any incident or providing any significant details, Eccelstone said "things over the years I have noticed and there is no need for it."

Formula One quickly distanced itself from the former foreman's comments as well, saying that it had no place in society or in the sport and reiterated its commitment to improving diversity and eliminating racism from the sport.

