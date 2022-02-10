Bayern Munich And NFL Join Hands: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Move

The Allianz Arena stadium in Munich is home to Bayern Munich's football club, however, the 2022 season will witness an American sport making its debut at the stadium. The National Football Association (NFL) on Wednesday announced that the Allianz Arena in Munich has been selected to host the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season while Frankfurt will host future games in Germany.

According to the news on the NFL website, the Bayern Munich NFL game is one of five international NFL games scheduled for 2022, along with one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom. The game in the UK will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well as a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium.

Germany will host four International Series games over the next four seasons, with the 2022 matchup and an additional one at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the home of the Bundesliga champions. The two other games will be played at Frankfurt Stadium.

As per the release home teams for the international slate will be announced in the coming weeks, though dates and matchups won't be released until the 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year. With the advent of a 17-game regular season, each team is required to stage at least one international game every eight years.

Roger Goodell on Allianz Arena hosting NFL match

While speaking about hosting the match at Allianz Arena NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in his statement said, "We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football. We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of a broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

FC Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn in his statement said "FC Bayern has been working with the NFL since our US office opened in 2014. We're excited to take this next step in our long-term partnership by hosting a regular-season NFL game at our home stadium."