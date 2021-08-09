BCCI Avers India Will Play In 2028 LA Olympics If Cricket Is Included, Agrees With ICC

The noise surrounding the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics has finally seen some daylight following the latest move from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The sport of cricket was played in the summer games was way back in 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris. The only two teams that played the match was Great Britain and hosts France and it was the British team who came out victorious. However, after that cricket was never played again in the international Games.

Why cricket is not included in Olympics?

The sport of cricket does have a huge fan base however the sport has done no good when it comes to becoming a part of the Olympics. While cricket is played in 105 countries across the world, only fewer teams have Test status. Moreover, the World Cup (the sport’s marquee tournament) only features a maximum of 10-12 teams.

When will cricket come in Olympics?

There is no particular answer to the question about when will cricket come in Olympics but according to a report published by Hindustan Times, The International Cricket Council (ICC)’s proposal to introduce cricket as an Olympic sport in 2028 has been placed before the International Olympic Committee (IOC). With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also showing their support towards the prospect of cricket’s inclusion as an 8-team medal sport for men and women in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics the chances of inclusion have further brightened.

According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah “Once cricket is added in the Olympics, India will be participating. The BCCI and the ICC are on the same page as far as participation in the Olympics is concerned.” The report further states that the BCCI in its Apex Council meeting in April had given a conditional nod to send a team for the 2028 Los Angeles edition if its autonomy wasn’t disturbed and there was no interference from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

BCCI to give cash prize to Tokyo Olympics medal winners

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore. Apart from Chopra, Rs 50 lakh each to the silver-medalist - weightlifter Mirabai Channu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. And Rs. 25 lakh each to bronze medalist- shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia. Mirabai Chanu won India's first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win a silver after Sushil Kumar (2012). The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore.