Becca Meyers Quits Tokyo Paralympics Over 'no Reasonable Accommodation For PCA'

American Swimmer Becca Meyers, who is a six-time Paralympic medalist, will not compete in the Tokyo Paralympics after being reportedly told she could not take her Personal Care Assistance (PCA) to the upcoming Summer Games. While taking to Twitter, the deaf-blind swimmer confirmed the news and called her decision to quit Team USA. She said that she was repeatedly denied 'a reasonable and essential accommodation for her PCA' by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

In her statement, Meyers said, “I'm angry, I'm disappointed, but most of all, I'm sad to not be representing my country”.

The 26-year-old added, “The USOPC has denied a reasonable and essential accommodation for me, as a deaf-blind athlete, to be able to compete in Tokyo, telling me repeatedly that I do not need a Personal Care Assistant (PCA) 'who I trust' because there will be a single PCA on staff that is available to assist me and 33 other Paralympic swimmers, 9 of whom are also visually impaired”.

Heartbroken to share that I’m withdrawing from the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The USOPC has repeatedly denied my reasonable and essential accommodation because of my disability, leaving me no choice. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/p9tKsbPip2 — Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) July 20, 2021

According to The Washington Post, the USOPC, on the other hand, said that they were dealing with 'unprecedented restrictions' with regard to what is possible on the ground in Japan, which is hosting the Games. The committee said that the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games was not permitting any personnel, other than operational essential staff, into the country. They added that the decision was made as per the directions of the Japanese government.

Netizens call USOPC's decision 'unfair'

Meanwhile, Meyers found support from Maggie Hassan, US Senator for New Hampshire. Hassan called on the USOPC to ensure that 'all athletes receive the accommodation and support they need to compete'. Several other social media users also extended their support to the athlete in the comments. One user said, “This is SO unfair in addition to being a safety issue. I’m so, so sorry. My heart breaks for you. I don’t know how common sense has evaded so many. Unforgivable of the USOPC”.

It is worth mentioning that Meyers was born with a condition known as the Usher syndrome. It is a rare genetic disorder that leads to the loss of hearing and sight. Although she is feeling 'angry' and 'disappointed' over not being able to represent her country, Meyers said that she is 'speaking up for the future generations of Paralympic athletes with the hope that they will never have to experience the pain she has been through'.

