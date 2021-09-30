Beijing Olympics 2022 Imposes Ban On Foreign Spectators Despite COVID Vaccination Status

China, in an endeavour to curb the Wuhan-bred COVID-19 infection, issued guidelines ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. In a bid to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) announced vaccine protocols for athletes and imposed a ban on foreign spectators. Less than two months since Tokyo Olympics concluded, the preparation for the upcoming pandemic-era Olympic event is already underway.

The latest guidelines by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics's officials stated that only fully vaccinated athletes and participants will be allowed at the mega-sport event which is set to start on February 4 while the Paralympic Winter Games will commence on March 4.

No foreign spectators allowed in the 2022 Beijing Olympics

The IOC issued directives stating all athletes and participants are required to undergo a 21-day quarantine while athletes can submit medical exemption for Games' authorities to consider, the IOC stated. Further, the guidelines state that full vaccinated athletes and participants will be allowed to enter the 'closed-loop management system'. Also, the athletes and participants will be subjected to regular COVID-19 testing, regardless of one's vaccination status.

"Within the closed-loop, participants will be allowed to move only between Games-related venues for training, competitions and work. A dedicated Games transport system will be put in place," the IOC said in a statement.

"This is will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues," the IOC stated.

On the other hand, a China state-affiliated media house took to Twitter to clarify that foreign spectators have been prohibited owing to serious suspicion that 'the US athletes carried the virus to China' when Wuhan hosted the 2019 Military World Games.

Global Times wrote on Twitter, 'COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan after the city hosted 2019 Military World Games. There is still serious suspicion that the US athletes carried the virus to China. One key indicator of Beijing Winter Olympics' success is the prevention of new infection imported from overseas.'