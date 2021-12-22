Big Rule Changes For Formula 1 Announced; Here's How Hamilton & Verstappen May Be Affected

A few weeks ago at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the world witnessed one of the most entertaining and dramatic ends to a Formula 1 season in a long time. It was filled with excitement, heartbreak and a lot of controversies as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen lifted his maiden Formula 1 driver championship ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. However, it seems that the next season of F1 will be completely different after a large number of changes in the rules and regulations as well as the car specs for 2022.

From small things likes team principals not being allowed to contact the race director mid-race, to huge changes in the design of the car. It is going to take a huge effort from Verstappen and Hamilton if they want to give the world a similar showing as they did in 2021. Here we take a look at all the various changes that will be implemented for the F1 2022 season.

Team principals to not contact Race Director in F1 2022

Mercedes team director Toto Wolff was not pleased by the decision to let the lapped cars pass the safety car which then let Verstappen be just behind Hamilton. Toto had in fact earlier, around lap 37, asked Michael Masi, the race director at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to not introduce any more safety cars in the race. Wolff was heard over the FIA Radio saying: "Michael please no safety car. Interferes in the race. Please don't." Now according to reports, F1 managing director Ross Brawn has decided to stop team principals from being able to speak to the race director while the race is going on, starting from next season onwards.

Increase in the number of Grand Prixs scheduled in the 2022 F1 calendar

Formula 1 revealed a huge 2022 season with 23 Grands Prix being scheduled and approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council. It's an increase from the 2021 F1 calendar, which has 22 races scheduled. There will be a new venue, the return of some of the classic ones, and of course, 23 Grand Prix.

Increase in tyre size

F1 teams will now be required to use bigger tyres as Pirrelli has introduced 18" tyres. Most of the drivers on the grid have already tested them out last week after the Abu Dhabi GP including the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Massive changes to the car for F1 2022

Back in July 2021, Formula 1 revealed the all-new 2022 car which is aimed at improving racing and increasing competition. F1 is hoping to begin a new era in racing with more overtaking and increased competition in the fight for a podium finish and title honours. The cars feature bigger and simplified front and rear wings, in addition to the return of a ground-effect floor to channel air under the car more efficiently. The new front wing’s job is to both generate consistent downforce when running closely behind another car, and ensure that the front wheel wake is well controlled and directed down the car in the least disruptive way. They have also increased the cars significantly heavier, 43kgs more, weighing close to 800kg.

Image: AP/@F1/Twitter