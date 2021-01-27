Bill Gates Believes Tokyo Olympics 'still Possible', Says Fate Depends On Vaccine Roll-out

Bill Gates, American business magnate and philanthropist has said on January 27 that Tokyo Olympics is “still possible” this year depending upon the mass vaccination drives. While talking to Japan’s Kyodo News, the Microsoft co-founder, who received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine last week, noted that the next few months would be crucial in determining the fate of the postponed Olympic Games. Referring to the vaccine roll-out, he said, "In the next few months, we have to look at the progress we make".

“But you know, I think it's still possible if things go well," said Gates.

He added, “If things don't go well, that would be unfortunate, but you know, we're doing our best to help those vaccines get approved and get going for the entire world.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the major problem across the globe, there have been doubts over the feasibility of holding the Olympics this year after it was once postponed. However, organisers have repeatedly assured that the delayed scheduled will go ahead as planned. Just this week, the International Olympic Committee had said that it was determined about holding a “safe and secure” Tokyo Games and even called for participants to be vaccinated.

For the first time in 124-year modern history, Tokyo Olympics was postponed from July 24, 2020, to 23 July 2021-8 August 2021 amid the increasing concerns of coronavirus outbreak. However, the official statement did not mention the updated schedule of the games. Now, the IOC is due to hold an executive board meeting on January 27 with Tokyo 2020 on the agenda.

Olympics test event to be postponed

Meanwhile, the first Tokyo Olympics test event of 2021 will be postponed due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions under Japan’s state of emergency, reported media outlets on Wednesday. The artistic swimming test event that will double as sport’s final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games, set to feature at least 10 nations, was scheduled from March 4-7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. However, reportedly, it could now be delayed until April or May.

