WHO Expert Says No Need To Prioritise COVID-19 Vaccination For Tokyo Olympics Athletes

The executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, Mike Ryan has said that there is no need to prioritise the COVID-19 vaccination for the athletes participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo as there are not enough doses to inoculate even the most vulnerable groups. The rescheduled games are set to take place between July 23 and August 8. President of the French National Olympic Committee, Denis Masseglia had mentioned that unvaccinated athletes would face great challenges during the Tokyo Olympics. Ryan stressed that frontline health care workers, older people and those most vulnerable should get access to the vaccines first.

Ryan said, “We have to face the realities of what we face now. There's not enough vaccine to even serve those who are most at risk”.

He added, “We face a crisis now on a global scale that requires frontline health workers, those older people and those most vulnerable to access vaccine first. That doesn't in any way negate the desire or the will to have the Olympics”.

READ: Paes Eyeing French Open Comeback In Record Eighth Straight Olympics Bid

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure that all the athletes received the vaccine for the Olympics. Without inoculation, the athletes would have to go through a 14-day quarantine and regular COVID-19 tests. However, with a shortage of vaccines, the WHO has stressed the importance of inoculating the vulnerable groups first.

Suga dismisses reports speculating cancellation

Meanwhile, last week, the Japanese government had privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic, reported a leading UK newspaper. As compared to many other advanced economies, Japan has been hit less severely. However, a recent surge in cases has spurred it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and other major cities.

READ: Feature: Fate Of Tokyo Olympics Still In Question With Six Months Until Start

The nation's government is seeking a way to save face by announcing a cancellation that leaves the door open to Tokyo hosting Olympics at a later date. Local news media said that no one wants to be the first to announce the cancellation of the Games but the consensus is that it's too difficult. Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had said that the showpiece event would bring hope and courage to the world.

“I am determined to realise a safe and secure Tokyo Games as proof that mankind will have overcome the virus,” Suga is reported to have said according to AP sources, without actively denying the report in question.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ: Speculation Over Tokyo Olympics: 2021, 2032 Or Not At All?

READ: Japan Vaccination Uncertainty Casts Doubts Over Olympics

