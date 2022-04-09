Blow To Max Verstappen As FIA Bars F1 Drivers From Usage Of Safety Car Restart Tactics

In a massive blow to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, the FIA has prohibited drivers from getting alongside another car before the safety car restart. This comes after Verstappen applied the tactic in the first two rounds of the 2022 season where he got alongside the lead car prior to the safety car resumption. The Dutch driver had used a similar tactic in the season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, which saw him become the drivers' champion for the first time, beating Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

What led to the rule change?

Hamilton lead the race for 57 of the 58 laps at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but after a crash and a safety car restart, Verstappen was able to overtake the British driver due to fresh tyres and his smart tactic. He was crowned the drivers' champion. Following Verstappen's "controversial" victory, Mercedes protested the decisions made by race director Michael Masi. However, the Hamilton-led side did not find any solace as their protests were rejected and Verstappen was confirmed the 2021 Formula 1 champion.

Verstappen used the same tactic in both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this year. Verstappen got his vehicle alongside Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc as they approached the final corner before the safety car restart. In Bahrain, however, his tactic backfired as he was cornered inside line for the final two turns and failed to overtake Leclerc. Ahead of the qualifying round of this year's Australian Grand Prix, race director Niels Wittich announced to the drivers that the use of any tactic that allowed them to get alongside the lead car ahead of the safety car restart would not be tolerated.

"In order to avoid the likelihood of accidents before the safety car returns to the pits, from the point at which the lights on the car are turned out drivers must proceed at a pace which involves no erratic acceleration or braking nor any manoeuvre which is likely to endanger other drivers or impede the restart," Wittich said while citing the Article 55.14 of F1's sporting rules. It is understood that drivers can still go side-by-side with the race leader but all parts of their cars should remain behind the frontrunner all the time before the race resumes.