Bobby Bowden Beats COVID At 90 Yet Legendary NCAA HC Slammed For Endorsing Donald Trump

Legendary NCAA head coach Bobby Bowden beat COVID-19 at the age of 90. The former Florida State University head coach was released from the hospital on Wednesday, after spending weeks battling COVID-19 infection. Bowden tested negative for the virus on Monday and now is ready to relax peacefully in his home.

Also Read | Julio Jones Feels Good, Tells Falcons 'You Can Lean On Me'

Bobby Bowden COVID-19 update: NCAA coach beats virus at 90

Soon to turn 91, Bobby Bowden was admitted to the hospital last month after he suffered a leg infection post getting cancer spots removed. Two days after his release, he tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to once again get admitted. With fans worrying for his health, Bowden gave fans a piece of good news when he revealed he is set to return home on Wednesday.

After his release from the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Bowden released a statement for his fans notifying them about his health. "I want to thank all the many, many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks. Bowden said Wednesday in a statement released by his son, former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden. I just went through a battle with COVID-19, and God just wasn’t ready to take me home yet to be with him," he said in the statement issued on Wednesday.

Also Read | Former NFL Star Dana Stubblefield Sentenced To 15 Years To Life For Rape Conviction

Bobby Bowden and Trump

While fans were glad Bobby Bowden was able to beat COVID-19, they were left unimpressed after he attributed his successful defence against the deadly virus to current US President Donald Trump. “I’ve had a chance to to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,” Bowden added in the statement.

Bowden, who even endorsed Trump in 2016, even drew a congratulatory message from the POTUS. Trump, who himself was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, hailed the NCAA legend for his impact in college football while wishing him for his full recovery.

The GREAT Bobby Bowden, one of the best coaches EVER in College Football, on his full recovery from Covid-19 “....America is the greatest country this side of heaven. I’ve had a chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Also Read | Carson Wentz Rallies Eagles To 22-21 Win Over Giants

Unimpressed fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Bowden's decision to back Trump for the 2020 Presidential Elections:

As a long time Nokes fan I'll give Bobby Bowden major credit for a winning football team. BUT obviously he should have stuck to football!!! How is itthat you only appeal to racists bigots and the gullible people?

NOT for MUCH longer! — Joy Flavelll ✍️ #HandMarkedPaperBallots ✍️ (@joy_flavell) October 22, 2020

I fixed the headline....



Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden says he wanted to beat COVID-19 so he could vote for a man who entices and supports racists and bigots https://t.co/oyxNixHseX — Baby Yoda (@iam_marcusb) October 22, 2020

FSU currents and alums...y'all gonna shun Bobby Bowden or nah? Cause that FSU hat stay on his head with these headlines of him saying, he's glad he survived Covid so he could live to vote for Trump 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Shad (@Fit_Nurse_Shad) October 22, 2020

When did Bobby Bowden retire?

Bowden started his career as an assistant football coach and head track and field coach at Howard College. His first job as HC came in 1970 when he became the head coach at West Virginia University. He joined Florida State University in 1976 as the head coach, a position which he held until his retirement in 2009. Bowden won 315 games with the Seminoles, leading FSU to a bowl game in each of Bowden’s final 28 seasons. His career record stands at 377 wins, 129 losses and four draws.

Also Read | Perfection On Display When Steelers Visit Titans, Both 5-0

(Image Credits: AP)