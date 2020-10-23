Former NFL Star Dana Stubblefield Sentenced To 15 Years To Life For Rape Conviction

The 49ers’ 1993 first-round pick Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for rape on Thursday. The former NFL star was convicted by a jury in July, with the latest development in the Dana Stubblefield case reported by Robert Salonga of The Mercury News. The NFL star barely moved after hearing the verdict, according to NBC Bay Area.

Also Read: Antonio Brown Rumors: Seahawks Among Teams Interested In WR After Conclusion Of Suspension

Ex-NFL Star Dana Stubblefield Sentenced To 15 Years To Life For Raping Mentally Disabled Woman https://t.co/ZdMAhbD4i4 pic.twitter.com/zWFJDkLkZZ — PaperChaserDotCom (@PaperChaserBlog) October 22, 2020

What happened in the Dana Stubblefield case?

The jury found the NFL star guilty of raping a disabled woman who had come to his home to interview for a babysitting job on April 9, 2015. At the time, it was alleged that Dana Stubblefield had raped the prospective babysitter at his Morgan Hill home. In July, the jury had found Dana Stubblefield guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun.

Also Read: Why Is Antonio Brown Suspended? NFL Star Eyes Return To League As Suspension Ends Soon

Dana Stubblefield rape victim testimony revealed

The Dana Stubblefield rape victim, identified as Jane Doe in court, testified that she was called back into the house after the initial interview was finished. Aided with text messages, Jane Doe testified that Dana Stubblefield texted her saying that he would like to reimburse her for the travel expenses, as the NFL star had called her back to his home. Jane Doe then went on to reveal that after she returned, Dana Stubblefield gave her $80, locked the front door and assaulted her in the first-floor bedroom of the house.

Former 49er Dana Stubblefield receives sentence after being found guilty of rapehttps://t.co/P0LxJuojcr pic.twitter.com/c4CaX8soOi — KNBR (@KNBR) October 23, 2020

Also Read: How Much Money Will Kyler Murray Make In The NFL? Murray Height, 40 Yard Dash & More Info

Dana Stubblefield conviction announced

While Dana Stubblefield has been held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail since the verdict, he has also been convicted of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment. The Dana Stubblefield rape conviction was issued by Judge Arthur Bocanegra after he denied a defence motion for a new trial. Deputy District Attorney Tim McInerney in a statement on Thursday claimed that ‘No’ meant nothing to Dana Stubblefield as he called on the testimony of two women who admitted to being assaulted by the NFL star.

However, their claims were not charged as issues with statutes of limitation and jurisdiction coming up. Speaking on the Dana Stubblefield conviction, McInerney claimed that Dana Stubblefield was never held accountable for his prior criminal behaviour according to him.

Also Read: Hall Of Fame Health Launched To Help Former NFL Players

Dana Stubblefield prison: NFL star’s attorneys call trial ‘corrupted’

After the Dana Stubblefield rape conviction, the 49-year old’s attorneys Kenneth Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer announced their decision to appeal the verdict. The duo claimed that they weren’t allowed to present their claim that Dana Stubblefield had in fact engaged in paid sex with Jane Doe and that she was not intellectually disabled as portrayed by the prosecutive. While concluding, the duo said that the false narrative had corrupted the Dana Stubblefield case from start to finish.

Image Credits: AP