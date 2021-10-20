Boston Red Sox Vs Houston Astros Live Stream: How To Watch MLB ALCS Match On TV And Online

Boston Red Sox are all set to lock horns with Houston Astros in the fifth Major League Baseball (MLB) American League Championship (ALCS) game on Wednesday night at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston. In the best of seven series, match five is scheduled to begin live at 2:38 AM IST on October 21.

Ahead of another exciting match in the ALCS series, here is a look at the past results, predicted playing nine and the Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live stream details.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros results: Series currently tied 2-2

1) Houston Astros defeat Boston Red Sox 5-4 in match 1

2) Boston Red Sox defeat Houston Astros 9-5 in match 2

3) Boston Red Sox won match 3 by 12-3

4) Houston Astros won match 4 by 9-2

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live stream details in India

Unfortunately, none of the MLB matches will be telecasted live in India. However, fans can watch the Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live stream using the online streaming platform, FanCode. Premium subscription to FanCode costs a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499.

How to watch MLB ALCS live in the US?

Baseball fans in the US can watch all MLB ALCS matches live on the FOX Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live stream, fans can tune in to FuboTV, which comes with a one-week free trial. The streaming platform is available on Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. The match will commence live at 5:08 PM EST on October 20.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live stream details in the UK

MLB fans in the UK can watch the ALCS matches live on the BT Sports Network. As for the Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live streaming, fans can tune into the BT Sports app. A premium subscription to BT Sports costs a monthly fee of £25. The match will commence live at 10:08 PM BST on October 20.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros predicted playing nine

Boston Red Sox Probable 9: Kyle Schwarber, Enrique Hernández, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Arroyo

Houston Astros Probable 9: Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, Kyle Tucker, Chas McCormick, Martín Maldonado