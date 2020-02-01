Tom Brady To Miami Dolphins? Owner Stephen Ross Rubbishes Rumours

Miami Dolphins currently don’t have an experienced quarterback. According to reports, they have to keep waiting as their owner Stephen Ross recently missed the chance to sign Tom Brady. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post recently talked to Stephen Ross. The Miami Dolphins owner talked about his team and Tom Brady. When asked about the possibility of signing Tom Brady in his team, Stephen Ross said that Miami Dolphins' officials are not allowed to talk to Tom Brady until March 2020. He also added that he doesn’t think that the six-time Super Bowl winner would want to join Miami Dolphins even though he'll be a free agent soon.

“I hear he’s going to be a free agent but we’re not allowed to talk to him until March. I don’t know why he would want to come to Miami as we are a rebuilding team. He’s a fierce competitor. He’s a great quarterback. He’s the greatest of all time," said Stephen Ross to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Stephen Ross is fed up of Tom Brady rumours

If Stephen Ross’ words can be taken seriously, it seems like they wouldn’t be making a move for Tom Brady anytime soon. Many have agreed with Stephen Ross’ comment. They've said that Miami Dolphins are currently in a developing stage and Tom Brady would not want to leave the Patriots. He would be looking to win his seventh championship. During the interview, Ross revealed that he is fed up of people talking about Tom Brady joining Miami Dolphins.

"I don’t know why that’s what everybody is writing about," Ross said of the Brady-to-Miami rumours. "Hey, people need something to write about. But, you know...”

