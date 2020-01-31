Tom Brady's Cryptic Post On Twitter Makes Fans Abuzz About Veteran's Future

Ever since the New England Patriots exited the National Football League (NFL) playoffs in the wildcard round, fans have been speculating what lies next for the veteran quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and looks all set to be entering NFL free agency for the first time in his career.

Tom Brady draft pick: Patriots star since 2000

Drafted by the Patriots in 2000, Tom Brady spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, helping them win 6 Super Bowls. Brady is a 4-time Super Bowl MVP and also won the NFL MVP 3 times.

Will Tom Brady leave the Patriots? His latest tweet sparks speculations

With Patriots' reluctance to offer him a guaranteed deal and Brady's desire to hold on to retirement thoughts, we could well see the quarterback don a new team outfit in the upcoming season. Reports in the US suggest that up to eight teams including the likes of Las Vegas Raiders, Las Angeles Rams, Los Angeles and Los Angeles Chargers are interested in signing Tom Brady.

If Tom Brady purchased a home in Las Vegas, he's doing a good job of hiding it. There's no Clark County records in his name. The LLC (and common parties) from his Massachusetts mortgage doesn't show up in Clark County records either. — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) January 30, 2020

Tom Brady tweet: Fans wonder next move

Multiple outlets have also reported that Brady has apparently bought a house in Las Vegas, hinting his next move in the NFL. However, amidst all the uncertainty, Tom Brady has himself sent fans on social media into a frenzy by posting a cryptic photo on Twitter. Brady posted a picture of him walking out of the Gilette Stadium, the home of the Patriots, without a caption or a hashtag.

While this could well be just a random post from the 42-year-old, fans continue to speculate what could he be implying with the tweet. From Brady turning his back on the Patriots to him hinting at a possible retirement, several theories continue to make the rounds on the internet.

Is Tom Brady retiring this year? Here are some social media reactions

Us trying to work out if Tom Brady's post means he's retiring, leaving, or staying in New England pic.twitter.com/gMZhrPRiC5 — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2020

Nothing like a less than cryptic tweet from the GOAT to totally hijack the news cycle the Friday before the Super Bowl. https://t.co/QFxNdHZsQ3 — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 30, 2020

I don't know if I'm ready for an NFL without Tom Brady playing in Foxborough. https://t.co/022gailUhj — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 30, 2020

Are we seriously doing this again? pic.twitter.com/r9mKKbBuKE — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 30, 2020

What does this mean ?!?!!?! — Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) January 30, 2020

