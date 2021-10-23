Braves Vs Dodgers Game 6: Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Matchups, Best Pitchers & More

Atlanta Braves are all set to lock horns with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Championship Series (NLCS) game on Saturday night at the iconic Truist Park in Atlanta. In the best of seven series, match six is scheduled to begin live at 5:38 AM IST on October 23.

Ahead of another exciting match in the NLCS series, here is a look at the predicted line-up, past results, matchups and our Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers predictions.

Predicted Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers starting line-up

Atlanta Braves Probable Playing 9: Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Travis d’Arnaud, Max Fried

LA Dodgers Probable Playing 9: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Albert Pujols, Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock, Pitcher’s spot

Braves vs Dodgers matchups

Eddie Rosario is the key player to watch out for the Atlanta Braves as he has hit .471 with a 1.249 OPS in nine postseason matches. Another man to watch out for the Braves is Freddie Freeman as he has scored two home runs and one double in the past three games.

On the other hand, Chris Taylor is the man to watch out for the Los Angeles Dodgers as he smacked three home runs and helped pick up six of the 11 runs for the team in game 5. Another player to watch out for the LA Dodgers is AJ Pollock who chipped in with two home runs.

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers predictions and past results

Game 1: Atlanta Braves win 3-2.

Game 2: Atlanta Braves win 5-4.

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers win 6-5.

Game 4: Atlanta Braves win 9-2.

Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers win 11-2 to extend NLCS to Game 6.

Considering the recent results of the NLCS 2021 games, our Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers Game 6 prediction is a win for the Braves. Another win for the Braves will seal the best of seven series as they already lead 3-2 after five games.

Disclaimer: The above Braves vs Dodgers Game 6 prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.