Brazilian GP Live Stream: How To Watch Crucial F1 Race In India, US And UK?

The F1 Drivers' Championship battle between Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton continues to get more intense as the rivalry approaches the business end of the season. Ahead of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, the Dutchman leads the title race by 21 points from the Brit.

With this weekend's race promising to be one of the most entertaining, here is a look at the Brazilian GP live stream and the details of how to watch F1 in India, the US and the UK.

Brazilian GP live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Brazilian GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race on the official website and social media handles of F1. The race gets underway at 10:30 PM IST on November 14.

How to watch F1 live in the US?

United States fans wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch the telecast of the race. As for the Brazilian GP live stream, fans can tune in to the ESPN app. The main race will begin live at 12:00 PM ET on November 14.

Brazilian GP live stream details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to the Sky Sports F1 channel. As for the Brazilian GP live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. They can also watch the live stream using the NOWTV Day Pass. The race will commence live at 6:00 PM BST on November 14.

Brazilian GP preview: Verstappen starts in second; Hamilton in tenth

The Brazilian GP featured one of the most exciting sprint races to determine the grid for Sunday's main race. Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton gained 15 places in the sprint to finish fifth, having begun the 24 lap race in last place. However, he will start Sunday's race in tenth place due to a five-place grid penalty after taking another engine. Meanwhile, title rival Max Verstappen will start the main race in second after finishing behind Valtteri Bottas in the sprint.