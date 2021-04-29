Bridgewater NFL Contract: Hours Before NFL Draft, Denver Broncos Acquire Teddy Bridgewater

As the 2021 NFL season nears, the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers are working to make necessary changes to their team. In a recent trade, the Panthers have sent Teddy Bridgewater to Denver. In exchange, Carolina will receive a sixth-round pick from the Broncos.

Bridgewater Broncos deal details

TEDDY TO DENVER.



Panthers are trading Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/YyHKVsu8SZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2021

The news of the Bridgewater Broncos trade was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, following which the teams announced the deal made over the No. 191 pick for the NFL Draft. Additionally, the Panthers will be paying $7 million for Bridgewater's $10 million contract in 2021 (via NFL Network's Michael Silver). As the deal is finalised, the Broncos will have another option for a third-round pick and $3 million.

However, additional reports add that Bridgewater will also try to be a starting option for the team. Made hours before the upcoming NFL Draft, the team is surely looking to work on their depth. Denver's other quarterback option is Drew Lock. "Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," general manager George Paton said (statement by Broncos).

The Panthers have previously obtained Sam Donald. This deal will get the Panthers a new late pick, and the Broncos will have more options for the new season. With a few more hours before the draft left, the team could maybe make another move. While talks about a Bridgewater trade began last month, his contract reportedly complicated the trade. In the end, the teams decided to split the contract.

Fans react to Bridgewater contract

That confirms it, Vikings are winning the super bowl — JaðŸ¥¸ (@MorantMvp) April 28, 2021

I guess we’ll see. I thought we could’ve gotten more than a sixth rounder for him but that record of 0-8 in games within possession caused him to lose a ton of value. — Jeremiah (@Beckjeremiah21) April 28, 2021

Didn’t see that coming — Blazers Clumz (@PowellSZN2) April 28, 2021

Bridgewater NFL career

Last season with the Panthers, Bridgewater had the highest completion rate in his career. He finished with a 92.1 passer rate. He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, before playing for the New Orleans Saints for two years. Last season was his only one with the Panthers. He started 15 games last season and had 15 TDs and 11 interceptions.

NFL trade rumors

Very strong expectation among other GM's and throughout the industry that the 49ers will make major effort to move Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the draft. Timing isn't great with 5 QBs about to go in 1st round, but Jimmy G's future there now seen as bleak — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2021

As the new season nears, some reports hint that Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade wideout Julio Jones, a deal which might also include Matt Ryan. Some other reports revolve around the San Francisco 49ers, who might let go of QB Jimmy Garoppolo. His future with the team was described as "bleak".

NFL Draft predictions

With fans eagerly waiting for the 2021 NFL Draft, experts and reports have been naming top 2021 NFL Draft prospects this month. While there are multiple options, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence seems to be a popular pick, his career complete with 90 TD passes with 17 interceptions and two state titles and national championship. Florida's Kyle Pitts, Ohio State's Justin Fields, and Alabama's DeVonta Smith are other top prospects. Though different people opt for a versatile selection, Lawrence seems to be a concrete choice for most.

(Image credits: AP, Denver Broncos Instagram)