Brij Bhushan On WFI Election Announcement: Important Wrestlers Return To Practice Soon

Why you're reading this: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will take place on July 6, the top wrestling body has announced. Results of the elections will be declared on the same day. Reacting to the announcement of the poll date, outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said it is important that the elections happen soon and wrestlers start practicing. The announcement comes just a day after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to oversee and initiate the poll process.

Brij Bhushan on WFI elections

Reacting to the announcement of the WFI elections, outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said, "This is very important that soon the elections should happen and wrestlers should start practicing for national game(s) and the problems which wrestlers are facing today could be resolved soon and wrestlers could return to there daily routine of practice. I believe in Sports Ministry, IOA and Federation that the elections will be neutral."

'Wrestling should come out of politics'

Yogeshwar Dutt, the Olympian wrestler extended his good wishes to all contesting the WFI elections. "I only want to say wrestling should come out of politics as soon as possible. The wrestlers should return to the ring after this election, most of the medals to our country have come from wrestling." "I hope the elections will be neutral and unbiased. This is a very small election and will conclude in a day."

WFI elections: Nomination filing deadline and other details

The election notification has asked wrestling federations of all states and Union Territories to nominate two persons each of the respective associations who are members of the executive body of such units. The last date of receiving nominations from each state/Union Territory for constituting the electoral college has been fixed as 5 pm on June 19, the returning officer has announced in its notification Tuesday.

The submission of nominations for elections will commence on June 23 and conclude on June 25, which will be followed by preparation and display of the nominations. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on June 28 by 11 am.