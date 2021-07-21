Brisbane To Host 2032 Olympics, Third Australian City After Melbourne And Sydney

After the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday approved the recommendation of its executive board, the Australian city of Brisbane is going to host the 2032 summer Olympics. This decision was taken at the 138th Session, which was held in Tokyo on Wednesday. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the IOC Media wrote, "The Olympic and Paralympic Games Brisbane 2032 are coming."

BRISBANE 2032 ELECTED AS HOST OF THE GAMES OF THE XXXV OLYMPIAD!



Stating that the IOC Executive Board (EB) had in June decided to propose Brisbane for hosting 2032 Olympics, the IOC in a statement said, "The decision followed a recommendation by the Future Host Commission of the OLympiad. The IOC members will vote at the 138th Session in Tokyo on July 21, 2021."

Brisbane will become the third Australian city to get the Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. Reacting to this news, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, "It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country."

According to the statement, the Executive Board's decision was based on a report by the Future Host Commission, which has made a detailed analysis of the Brisbane 2032 project in the last few months. This unanimous decision by the Executive Board is a credit to the years of work carried out by Brisbane 2032, the Australian Olympic Committee, and their partners, to test every aspect of the project.

IOC President Thomas Bach in an official statement had said: "Sport is seen by many governments around the world as essential to the long-term development of their countries and regions. The Brisbane 2032 Olympic project shows how forward-thinking leaders recognise the power of sport as a way to achieve lasting legacies for their communities."

Meanwhile, Kristin Kloster Aasen, Chair of the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad, said, "Our Commission has worked closely with Brisbane 2032 through a collaborative partnership to explore how their vision, concept and legacy plans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games could align with social and economic development plans for the city and the region."

Remarking that the new approach to electing Olympic hosts has enabled this project to be enhanced as a part of a two-way conversation, Kristin Kolster Aasen said that the Olympic Games should adapt to the needs of the host and their population and not the reverse.

