British Grand Prix 2021 Full Schedule, Live Stream Details And Preview

The Formula One 2021 season has reached Round 10, with reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes arriving on the back foot at this weekend's British Grand Prix 2021. Red Bull Racing have dominated the previous few races as they arrive this weekend on the back of five consecutive victories (Max Verstappen (4), Sergio Perez (1)). Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at how to watch British Grand Prix in India and the British Grand Prix 2021 schedule.

F1 2021 standings ahead of British GP 2021

Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing have been locked in a cagey battle for the championships for most of the season so far. However, recent races seem to have gone the way of the Milton Keyes outfit. As a result of five consecutive victories, Red Bull Racing (286) extended their Constructors' Championship lead to 44 points from Mercedes (242). Meanwhile, four wins in five races helped Max Verstappen (182) extend his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 32 points from reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton (150).

British Grand Prix track information

The British Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the iconic Silverstone Circuit. The Silverstone Circuit has a length of 5.891km, with drivers completing 52 laps for the main race. The British GP track record is held by Max Verstappen, who clocked in a 1:27.097 in 2020.

British Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday, July 16

Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time)

Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

Saturday, July 17

Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time)

Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday, July 18

Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

How to watch British Grand Prix in India?

Fans wondering how to watch British Grand Prix in India can tune into the Star Sports network, the official broadcasting channel for F1 in India. The F1 British Grand Prix 2021 live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to track British GP 2021 live updates can do so on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.