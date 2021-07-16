British Grand Prix: Practice Session Time, Live Stream Details And Preview

The F1 2021 season has been off to an excellent start as nine captivating races have taken place so far. Even though Mercedes F1 dominated the opening few races, they yet arrive into this weekend on the back foot. With five consecutive victories, Red Bull Racing (Max Verstappen (4), Sergio Perez (1)) arrive at the British Grand Prix with a strong lead in the Constructors' Championships. Here is a look at the practice timings of the British Grand Prix and the live stream details for the same.

British Grand Prix preview

From the nine Grand Prix that have taken place so far in 2021, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three races while the other six races have been won by Red Bull Racing drivers (Max Verstappen (5), Sergio Perez (1)). The Austrian outfit (286) extended their Constructors' Championship lead to 44 points from Mercedes F1 (242). Meanwhile, four wins in five races helped Max Verstappen (182) extend his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 32 points from reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton (150). With F1 returning to Mercedes' home track, the Brackley outfit will hope to fight back against the resurgent Milton Keyes outfit.

British Grand Prix track information

The British Grand Prix will take place at the iconic Silverstone Circuit, which has a length of 5.891 km. Drivers will complete 52 laps for the main race, totalling a race distance of 306.198 km. The British GP track record is currently held by Max Verstappen, who recorded a 1:27.097 in 2020.

British Grand Prix practice session time

Friday, July 16

Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time)

Saturday, July 17

Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time)

How to watch British Grand Prix practice sessions live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch British Grand Prix practice sessions live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official broadcasting channel for F1 in India. Furthermore, the British Grand Prix live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates of the British GP on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.