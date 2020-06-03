Broncos' Vic Fangio Risks Wrath Of Fans After "There Is No Racism In NFL" Comments

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio seems to have stirred a social media controversy after claiming "I don't see racism in the NFL." The United States is currently reeling with the chaotic situation arising due to the unjust death of George Floyd - a 46-year-old African-American - in the hands of a police officer. NFL stars like Odell Beckham Jr, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady have all spoken against racial injustice in the past few days. However, as per the Vic Fangio statement, the NFL does not suffer from discrimination.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio statement about racism in NFL

Speaking to CBS Denver via a Zoom call interview, Vic Fangio said, "I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We're a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get. You get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL. I don't see discrimination in the NFL.” The 61-year-old proceeded to make a bold claim that the current society should model itself based on an NFL franchise.

Vic Fangio: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL...if society reflected an NFL team we’d all be great.” @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/gV635jqgHy — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 2, 2020

However, the Vic Fangio statement did not go well with fans on social media. Fans accused Vic Fangio of acting oblivious to the various incidents of racism in the NFL like the ousting of quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his protests in 2016. Kaepernick opted against standing during the national anthem during the entirety of the 2016 NFL season as a sign of protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Ahead of the following season, Kaepernick became a free agent and has been away from the NFL ever since. While it was never confirmed, many publications claim Kaepernick's NFL exit is a prime example of racism and how the hierarchy kept him away from the league due to his controversial nature.

Social media reactions to Vic Fangio statement about racism in NFL

#VicFangio doesn't see racism. What about Colin Kaepernick? People have to understand, racism only rears it's head when Black people stop passively accepting the daily injustices that they face. As long as Black people accept their daily serving of injustice everything is good. — Michael Ashley (@Michael09283517) June 3, 2020

Vic Fangio is not smart. https://t.co/egZgIS1hpy — Terry Biggs (@TeeBiggs) June 2, 2020

Gee whiz Vic Fangio, I wonder why you don't see racism and discrimination in the NFL.



Can't put my finger on it ... 🤡 pic.twitter.com/fz7TIMXuHh — WHAT KIND OF FUCKERY IS THIS?! (@WKOFIT1) June 3, 2020

When Joe Judge gets a head coaching job over Bieniemy that should be enough for you to see the problem.

If you can't see that black coaches are overlooked in the NFL, you're a fool. — Blake (@BroncoBlake89) June 2, 2020

For comment let's talk to all 16 Black NFL head coaches...I mean 8... I mean 4...oh there's only 3 African-American head coaches (and one Latin) in the NFL? I guess someone need to tell Vic Fangio. — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) June 2, 2020

The Broncos head coach also weighed in on the George Floyd protests, condemning police officer Derek Chauvin, who is the main perpetrator in Floyd's death. Chauvin was released by Minneapolis PD and was subsequently charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. "I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw what the policemen did to a handcuffed George Floyd on his stomach that led to his death,” Fangio added. "He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law for the crimes he has been charged with, in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge of the uniform he was entrusted with.”

The Broncos head coach further said the incident of police brutality was a one-off case as he claimed "98 to 99%" of the officers are great people, but the name of the entire force is dragged through the mud after actions of the "1 or 2%" of the men on duty.

Vic Fangio: "98 to 99 percent of the policemen are great people that perform a great service for minimal pay -- it's the 1 or 2 percent that have not been able to uphold the honor of the uniform that have gotten us into this place" — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 2, 2020

