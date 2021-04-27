Browns QB Baker Mayfield Doubles Down On UFO Sighting After US Navy Confirms Investigation

Earlier on Monday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doubled down on seeing a UFO last month in Texas, when he was driving home from dinner with his wife, Emily. On March 4, Mayfield grabbed headlines when he took to Twitter to reveal that he had seen a UFO. It appears that Mayfield now has the US government backing up his comments.

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

While speaking to the Cleveland Browns website on Monday, QB Baker Mayfield insisted that he now believes in UFOs after the US Navy revealed that it's investigating the 'triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving through the sky.' “I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch. It’s real, I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy. I believe," he said.

Mayfield was mocked by several NFL fans for his bizarre tweet about the UFO sightings last month. The 26-year-old tweeted, "Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... A very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?"

US Navy UFO sighting backs Mayfield's claims

However, it appears that Mayfield might just be on to something. Last week, the Pentagon confirmed that photos and videos of a triangle-shaped object blinking and moving through the sky are real and were taken by Navy personnel, according to CNN. Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough also confirmed three other similar photos of UFOs and said that the newly formed Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is investigating.

According to data from the National UFO Reporting Center obtained by The Wall Street Journal, UFO sightings were up 51 per cent in 2020 — during the coronavirus pandemic — from the same period in 2019.

