Bubba Wallace Net Worth, NASCAR Career, Personal Life And take On Confederate Flag

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace grabbed headlines this week by revealing that he would compete in Wednesday's race in a car with a 'Black Lives Matter' paint scheme. The Bubba Wallace NASCAR story was the talk of the town on social media after the race. While the 26-year-old finished in 11th place on the Blue-EMU Maximum Pain Relief 500 race, the Bubba Wallace received plenty of praise for taking a stand by being the only African-American racer currently participating in NASCAR. Amid the Bubba Wallace Black Lives Matter message sent by the racer, here's a look at the Bubba Wallace net worth.

Bubba Wallace net worth: Bubba Wallace sponsor loss

Fans on social media were eager to know the Bubba Wallace net worth after the African-American NASCAR star announced his participation in a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme. According to reports from Sportscasting, the Bubba Wallace net worth is an estimated $3.5 million. The Bubba Wallace net worth is boosted through his participation in stock car racing but his salary and value of assets still remain unknown. Since signing for Richard Petty Motorsports, Wallace has had a variety of main sponsors that have often changed throughout the course of the season. Prior to his race at Martinsville, Wallace’s primary sponsor in Atlanta for the Folds of Honor 500 was McDonald’s.

The Bubba Wallace sponsor loss story made headlines earlier in April following reports that claimed the 26-year-old lost an actual sponsor after rage-quitting a race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational. The virtual tournament was held in order to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown but by rage-quitting the race, Wallace lost his sponsorship from Blue EMU. The Bubba Wallace sponsor loss news sent shockwaves in the NASCAR world as it was the first occasion when a NASCAR driver lost a sponsor during an e-competition.

Bubba Wallace NASCAR career: Bubba Wallace girlfriend

The Bubba Wallace NASCAR career began in 2010 and became the first African American to win the K&N Pro Series East Rookie of the Year. In 2011, Wallace won three races - at Richmond International Raceway, Colombus Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway. The Bubba Wallace NASCAR career in the Xfinity Series eventually took off in 2013 when he switched over to the Truck Series.

Earlier this week, Wallace revealed that he would urge the NASCAR to take down Confederate flags. Although Wallace explained that he encourages NASCAR, the Confederate flags make some folks uncomfortable. NASCAR then issued a statement on Wednesday, declaring that Confederate flags will be banned at NASCAR events.

According to reports from Gossipgist, Bubba Wallace girlfriend is Amanda Carter. Amanda Carter is reportedly a financial analyst at Bank of America. Amanda and Bubba are involved in a long-term relationship but the couple is yet to tie the knot.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Bubba Wallace net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100 percent accuracy of the figures.