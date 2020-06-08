Is Bubba Wallace Okay? NASCAR Driver Passes Out Mid-interview After Cup Series Race

After a gruelling 500 miles at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Bubba Wallace passed out during a post-race conversation. Medical attention arrived quickly after the broadcasters cut away from the Bubba Wallace seizure, leaving many Nascar fans scared who raised the question - 'Is Bubba Wallace okay?' The 26-year-old was treated and released from the infield care centre following the deteriorating Bubba Wallace condition post-race.

Is Bubba Wallace okay? Bubba Wallace passes out during a post-match interview

The NASCAR Cup series in Atlanta kicked off with a moment of silence in remembrance of George Floyd, with Bubba Wallace wearing an 'I Can't Breathe' T-shirt before the race. NASCAR President Steve Phelps delivered a message vowing to address racial and social injustice. During the speech, pit crew members stood on the wall in front of their pit boxes and a black NASCAR official could be seen kneeling on one knee, a gesture seen throughout the world by people protesting over Floyd's death famously used by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Post-race Fox TV crew interviewed race winner Kevin Harvick, while the footage also saw Bubba Wallace, the only black driver currently in the Cup Series, appearing to get delirious while talking to his crew members following the race before collapsing in their arms. Fox then interviewed Wallace on live air as the driver sat on the wall along pit road. However, midway through the interview, Bubba Wallace passed out, making crew members grab him and call medicos to check on the Bubba Wallace condition.

Oh my God did Bubba Wallace just pass out during an interview? He mentioned being exhausted after standing up too fast after the race. Really scary moment after the #FOHQT500. #nascar pic.twitter.com/WE3bVjhGAl — Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) June 7, 2020

Is Bubba Wallace okay? Bubba Wallace seizure and Bubba Wallace condition

Fox later showcased how the medicals were alert and got to the spot soon after Bubba Wallace passes out, treating him for lightheadedness. So is Bubba Wallace okay? Bob Pockrass soon updated that Bubba Wallace was treated and released from the infield care centre following the Bubba Wallace passes out on live TV incident. Later in the night, the 26-year-old let his social media followers know he was OK and jokingly made a Call of Duty reference. Wallace finished 21st on Sunday (Monday IST) and is in his third driving full-time season for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Got sent to the Gulag..



Won that...



Where we dropping.



Aka I’m good. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 8, 2020

Is Bubba Wallace okay? Bubba Wallace passes out for the second time in his career

It is the second time in his career that Bubba Wallace has needed medical attention for feeling dizzy post-race. The NASCAR Cup Series driver fainted at Pocono in 2017 in his Cup debut. He'll return to action on Wednesday night at Martinsville, a track where Wallace finished 13th last season. The second-place finisher Kyle Busch spoke to CBS Sports after the race via Zoom that it was warm, with temperatures reading 85 degrees. The race, which was originally scheduled for March, would have seen temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

