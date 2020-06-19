Buccaneers Assistant Coach Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Reports

One of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' assistant coaches has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. ESPN broke the news on Thursday night (Friday IST) stating the Buccaneers assistant coach, who reported at the team's facility on Monday, tested positive for the virus. The report also confirms that the assistant coach was asymptomatic. Meanwhile, the other two assistant coaches, who were also present at the facility, have been placed in quarantine.

One Buccaneers’ assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, and two other Tampa Bay assistants have been quarantined, per sources. The one Buccaneers’ assistant coach who tested positive is asymptomatic. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 19, 2020

Buccaneers assistant coach tests positive for coronavirus

Since the 'Bucs assistant coach coronavirus' news was made public, reports indicate the Buccaneers have taken the necessary precautions with respect to the coach affected as well as the other two fellow assistant coaches. The name of the Buccaneers assistant coach remains unknown. The Buccaneers have a total of 29 assistant coaches under HC Bruce Arians as listed on their official website. The Bucs are also yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

The 'Bucs assistant coach coronavirus' news comes just days after reports suggested several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for coronavirus. The Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was the only named leaked among the several who tested positive for the virus. Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed the news on Monday to NFL Network. However, the running back was left furious after his name was leaked by the media even before somebody from his camp could address the news.

My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

The NFL 2020 season is set to commence in September. As per reports, the teams are set to begin their team training sessions around mid-July in order to prepare for the season. The pre-season games for all the NFL teams start in August. After multiple cases of coronavirus have popped up in the NFL in the past week, it remains to be seen if the league's authorities make any changes with respect to the commencement of the season. As of now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league has planned at least three tests every week for the players.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have released the photos of two of their big offseason signings - Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski - donning the full Bucs uniform. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will both be wearing the same numbers they wore during their time with the Patriots - No. 12 and No. 87 respectively. The Buccaneers will face New Orleans Saints in their inaugural fixture of the season.

Gronk sees his jerseys for the first time in the latest episode of In the Current 😱



📺: https://t.co/1BmYTox8cG pic.twitter.com/FpyPcgjpDN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 18, 2020

(Image Credits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Instagram Handle)