Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Fined $50000 By NFL For Hitting Andrew Adams; Watch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians has been fined $50,000 for hitting Andrew Adams on the helmet during a game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Arians can be seen slapping Adams on the helmet before pushing him with his elbow to help the safety avoid a penalty. However, a hefty fine was later imposed on Arians for his unruly behaviour as NFL rules clearly state that a coach can't use physical force against any player.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the game after an Eagles player kicked the ball back to Buccaneers. Arians claimed that he saw Adams pulling players out of a pile, which is why he hit him in the helmet and also pushed him to help avoid a fine. After the game, Arians told reporters that he doesn't regret his actions because he did it to save Adams from coping a penalty. In NFL, it is illegal to pull an opponent out of a pile of players in a forcible manner.

The video shows Fox commentator Troy Aikman saying from the com box that he wasn't sure what Arians was hitting Adams. "Bruce Arians comes in. He's pretty excited. He takes a whack at Adams. ... Not exactly sure what that's about," Aikman can be heard saying in the video.

Bruce Arians was fined $50,000 for slapping Andrew Adams on the helmet, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/PSupJcqyhS — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 19, 2022

"No, and I’ve seen enough dumb – you can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty." Arians was quoted as saying after the match. When asked about the hefty fine imposed on him by the NFL, Arians ducked the question saying "It ain't got nothing to do with the game".

Bucs vs Eagles

As far as the match NFC wild-card playoff between Tampa Bay and Philadelphia is concerned, the Bucs defeated the Eagles 31-15. The Bucs looked in full control of the game throughout the matchup as it managed to limit the Eagles to 17 yards in the first quarter, which was the lowest output recorded by Philadelphia this season. The Bucs will now lock horns against Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

(Image: Pickwise/Twitter)

