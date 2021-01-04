Bucs’ Antonio Brown Reaches $250,000 Bonus In Contract With 45 Catches Milestone

Antonio Brown's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers included three $250,000 bonuses for 45 receptions, 600 receiving yards and/or six touchdowns if the NFC South giants made the postseason. The Bucs headed into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons having already qualified for the playoffs but the wide receiver entered the game with 34 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns this season. Brown had a realistic shot at achieving one of his incentives with receptions over the weekend and managed to reach 45 catches as the Bucs recorded a 44-27 win over the Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium.

Antonio Brown incentives and contract with the Bucs

When Antonio Brown signed his one-year deal with the Bucs in October 2020, his modest $1 million contract included three $250,000 bonuses. The incentives in Brown's contract would be satisfied if the 32-year old was able to get six touchdowns, 650 yards or 45 receptions in eight games, along with the Bucs making the playoffs.

Despite a relatively slow start to his career with the Bucs, Brown managed 34 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns in his first seven games. Although two of his incentives were all but unreachable, there was hope that Brown could notch up 11 catches during the Bucs' final regular season game against the Falcons on Sunday to claim his $250,000 bonus.

Quick mini-thread on Antonio Brown scoring a $250,000 bonus by getting three catches on Bucs' final drive. So when Brown signed with Tampa Bay at midseason, he had three $250,000 incentives -- 45 catches, 600 yards, six touchdowns, providing Bucs also make the playoffs. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 3, 2021

Bucs vs Falcons: Tom Brady and Antonio Brown combine in stunning fashion

Brown managed four catches in the first three quarters, leaving him seven short of the mark. He then caught three passes on the team’s first drive of the fourth quarter, but with 3:58 remaining, Brown still needed four more catches to trigger the bonus.

Tom Brady completing three shovel passes to Antonio Brown in the final two minutes today gave him 11 catches on the day and 45 on the season, earning him a quarter-million bonus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

However, thanks to QB Tom Brady, Brown was able to go home with a fatter wallet. On a third down, Brown caught a 30-yard touchdown from Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion then threw a screen pass to Brown for 3 yards and then a pop-pass to Brown for 6. On third-and-one, the Bucs called the same play and Brown picked up 2 yards on another pop-pass.

Brown finished the game with 11 receptions, 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. It meant that Brown had reached his 45-catches incentive to take home a quarter of a million dollars. Reports claim that Brady also earned a $562,500 incentive for finishing in the top five in passing yards.

Image Credits - Antonio Brown Instagram