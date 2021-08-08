BYJU'S Announces Rs 2cr For Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1cr For Individual Olympic Medal Winners

Team India gave its best-ever Olympics performance at Tokyo 2020 this year, bagging 7 medals and surpassing its previous medal tallies. With the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020-21 and its accompanying challenges, the accomplishments of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 not only helped make the country proud but also ignited hope and aspiration for the future.

To celebrate the success of the country in the summer games, edu-tech company BYJU'S announced ₹2 crores for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and ₹1 crore each for individual Olympic medal winners - Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia. Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO of BYJU'S hoped that the gesture will help them in their journey going forward and encourage several other youngsters to follow their dreams.

In a statement, Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO said, “Sports has a critical role to play in nation-building and it’s time that we celebrate our Olympic heroes, not just once in 4 years, but every single day. They deserve all the adoration they get, and after this historic achievement at Tokyo 2020 we are rewarding the players for their efforts, sacrifices and achievements.”

“We hope that this small gesture will help them in their journey going forward to win more laurels for the country and also encourage many more youngsters to dream big. India has a huge potential to produce many more sporting champions and it is important to celebrate successes like this and make them heroes so that we transform ourselves from a Sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. Thank you for filling us with so much pride," he added.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at this year's event and ended the county's century-long wait of winning a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic games. Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m high. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

By virtue of this emphatic triumph, Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this year's Olympic games. The victory also helped India surpass its previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London games.