Cam Newton Heckled By Player At Youth Football Camp For Being A Free Agent: WATCH

Over the weekend, Cam Newton hosted a video camp – where the New England Patriots quarterback was heckled by a young player. In a video that soon went viral, Newton and the kid exchange a few words, talking over each other. Twitter users remained unamused at the young player's behaviour, wondering why he would call out Newton instead of wanting to learn from him.

Cam Newton viral video: Player at youth football camp heckles Cam Newton

Cam Newton heckled: What was Newton's response?

Cam got a little triggered 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

In the viral video, the young player seems to call out Newton for his approaching free agency. "You a free agent," the heckler says. The Patriots quarterback responds with an 'I'm rich'. The young player, refusing to back down, tells Newton that he is 'about to be poor'. Both of them continued to speak about each other, while Newton asked where the heckler's father was while asking to speak with him.

Newton uploaded a video of him talking with the heckler later on. The 31-year-old NFL star asked the heckler about his season, confirming that there was no issue or disrespect between the two. "Talking to a child with everybody looking does me no good," Newton wrote in his Instagram post. "So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child I wanted to have a man to man conversation with his father".

Fans and other athletes remained disappointed over the young athlete's behaviour. Many saw it as a plain disrespect, especially from someone they should learn him. Newton, the 2015 MVP, was the No. 1 pick in 2011. "Probably should ask him how to be a MVP in the league you probably wanna play in first," Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said. Others had similar responses, wishing no one would be so disrespectful.

Fans on Cam Newton heckler

I wish my children would disrespect any adult like that! I’m from the old school where this type of behavior is not tolerated! Real Talk. https://t.co/s6mmH3STfd — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 21, 2021

Probably should ask him how to be a MVP in the league you probably wanna play in first.. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ Smh https://t.co/QHj0hYgw1X — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2021

Many probably won’t even have 80% of high school achievements Cam has — Po (@Arellano8Polo) February 21, 2021

Kids have no respect now of days and feel entitled. Cam made it out. Giving back and this kids talking bad about him at his own camp. Now if Cam made him leave he the bad guy. Smh pic.twitter.com/VZENNkhaRk — DJ Radar (@DJRadar24) February 21, 2021

Cam was a 5 star recruit out of high school. Won the Heisman. Was the #1 pick in the Draft. A NFL MVP. These kids in this generation don’t understand.Most of these kids will never have the success @CameronNewton has had they better soak up game I know I would. @bigplay24slay https://t.co/Ovs0JFZO08 — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) February 21, 2021

Is Cam Newton free agent?

Cam Newton has probably completed his time with the New England Patriots. As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots – who finished 7-9 – will soon part with Newton.

Cam Newton NFL stats

This season, Newton threw for 2657 years and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He played 15 games for the team.

(Image credits: Cam Newton Instagram)