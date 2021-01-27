Tom Brady's Father Takes Dig At Bill Belichick As Patriots Exit Drama Continues

Tom Brady has added another feather to his illustrious cap, with the veteran set to feature in his 10th Super Bowl game next month. The 43-year-old joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason after a messy divorce with the New England Patriots, where Brady spent the first 20 years of his career. Brady won six super bowl honours with the Patriots and will be hoping to add a seventh to his bow when the Bucs take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa.

Tom Brady Patriots exit: Brady Sr takes a dig at Pats head coach Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were at the forefront of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history, during their sojourn at the New England Patriots. After Brady departed from the franchise after the end of the last season, many pointed their fingers at Belichick for their parting of ways, as he wanted Brady out to usher in a new era at the franchise. The 43-year-old moved to Tampa Bay and showed his class, as the Buccaneers made it to their first Super Bowl game since their 2002 Championship win.

Fresh off beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady phoned his parents and in an interview with the Boston Herald, Brady's father took a dig at Pats head coach Bill Belichick. Brady Sr. heaped praise on Patriots owner Robert Kraft, mentioning that the 79-year-old had been fantastic over the years and was sincere in his feelings for Brady. Brady's father revealed that the quarterback has an extraordinarily close relationship with him and the whole family including Jonathan and Danny are rooting for the Bucs and Tom Brady.

Brady Sr notably omitted Bill Belichick from his comments, before saying, "I’m guessing he’s on a little bit of a hot seat right now". However, the 43-year-old's father had long predicted the legendary quarterback's parting of ways with the Patriots and always thought a split from Belichick was inevitable. Brady Sr said he always thought it was going to be a good move for his son whatever happened and believes it was simply time.

Tom Brady now has his sight set on winning an unprecedented seventh SuperBowl title. The 43-year-old has silenced his critics this season and has fulfilled on the Bucs' win-now approach. Brady Sr revealed that his son was more excited to win the title for his teammates and his new franchise than himself. Brady's father said, “He is every bit as much enthused about winning the Super Bowl this year for his teammates than he is for himself. I’ve done this before, and it’s really cool. But there’s a lot of guys who haven’t done this. And this is what’s going to be crazy exciting for me".

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)