Cam Newton To Los Angeles Chargers? Can Chargers Afford To Sign The Quarterback?

Cam Newton is officially a free agent after Carolina Panthers released the quarterback on March 24, 2020. The No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft endured an injury-hit 2019/20 NFL season and was finally released by the Panthers after he failed to find a team interested in a trade. Despite currently struggling injuries, Cam Newton remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Unsurprising a host of franchises are interested in giving a lifeline to the 30-year-old. The LA Chargers are touted as one of the most interested parties in Newton.

Cam Newton to LA Chargers: Can a deal work out?

However, per the latest reports, there are several ifs and buts surrounding LA Chargers' interest in Cam Newton. Multiple reports have suggested, Cam Newton, if fit, can prove to be an upgrade on Chargers current quarterback Tyrod Taylor. A big factor which will decide if Chargers will make an offer for the free agent is the salary cap.

According to Over the Cap, LA Chargers are heading into the 2020 NFL Draft with close to $22 million salary cap space. This figure is expected to go further down after the NFL draft. Chargers have the sixth overall draft pick which could potentially eat up a lot of their cap space. It is still believed that LA Chargers could offer Newton a one-year deal if they prioritise upgrading their quarterback position over others.

Cam Newton to LA Chargers? Cam Newton workout video fuels rumours

A photo of Cam Newton and Tyrod Taylor conducting a workout surfaced on social media on Friday. The Cam Newton workout video and subsequent images instantly sparked rumours suggesting Newton could head to LA as he looks to resurrect his NFL career.

Good morning. Here's Tyrod Taylor and Cam Newton working out together. pic.twitter.com/uhjmtec4Cd — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) March 27, 2020

Cam Newton to LA Chargers? Where is Cam Newton going in 2020?

The one-time NFL MVP is currently struggling to find suitors in the NFL. However, the quarterback could prove to be a valuable fit for some of the franchises willing to take a chance with the quarterback. Apart from LA Chargers, Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and even heavyweights like New England Patriots are in the market for a new quarterback. It'll be interesting to see where Cam Newton would end up ahead of the 2020/21 NFL season.

Meanwhile, Twitterati debate over Cam Newton's winner status

Cam Newton is not a winner. And when you refer to his past as Heisman winner, MVP, Rookie of year, it’s just that, his past. He’s 30 years old and has had many injuries including a shoulder. Not sure he fits into many offenses. People fall in love w past https://t.co/am3NbY6HeK — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 25, 2020

“He’s not a winner. But if you bring up all the stuff he won that don’t count” — Dan Baxter (@baxter4133) March 25, 2020

Not a winner pic.twitter.com/IrjxoefdRc — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) March 28, 2020

