Cam Newton Trade Rumours: Carolina Panthers Likely To Release Injured Star Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton may have played his last game with the team this season. According to a report on the NFL's official website, Newton is likely to be traded by the Panthers in the offseason. He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, making this a major development.

Cam Newton trade rumours

There have already been plenty of rumours about where Cam Newton would be heading. The Chicago Bears have been touted as one of the most likely suitors, as the team is expected to make a decision on whether to stick with the struggling Mitch Trubisky as their quarterback or take a swing for a more established one like Newton. Panthers have a chance to keep Newton for $18.6 million, which he is owed next year or the team could look to rebuild themselves around their young quarterback Kyle Allen, who is much cheaper in terms of cost.

Cam Newton injury

Cam Newton suffered the injury against New England Patriots in a pre-season game. The incident happened during a third-down play against the Patriots. Newton played through his foot injury in the Panthers' first two games this season, but his disastrous performance against the Buccaneers led the team to realize the three-time Pro Bowler needed time to heal the injury.

Newton underwent surgery on his Lisfranc injury on Monday in New York. According to a report in The Athletic, the quarterback injured his foot during his first and only appearance so far this summer during the team’s third preseason game. He tried to play through the injury but lasted just two games before admitting in a YouTube vlog that he really couldn’t push off of his foot and that he probably shouldn’t have played.

Cam Newton trade rumours: His career so far

Newton has been Carolina's starting quarterback since 2011. He is 68–55–1 in his career, leading the Panthers to the playoffs four times. Newton and the Panthers reached the Super Bowl 50 in February 2015 before losing to the Broncos. Currently sitting at 5-8 and an uncertain future of Newton, the franchise could be looking to draft a quarterback