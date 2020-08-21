Camilo Villegas Breaks Down Ahead Of First Golf Start Since Daughter Mia's Tragic Death

PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas was overwhelmed with emotion in his first interview since the tragic death of his 22-month-old daughter Mia. The 38-year-old's daughter passed away last month in Miami after being diagnosed with cancer. Tumours were identified in her brain and spine back in February, after which Mia underwent surgery and chemotherapy in Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Camilo Villegas interview upon golf return

Camilo Villegas made his first appearance since losing his daughter at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. Speaking to reporters ahead of the golf showdown, Villegas said: "Obviously we wanted her to be here with us but it got to a point where it got pretty crazy and the best thing turned out for her rest. She’s not here with us physically, but she’ll remain in our hearts forever."

"I can feel the love. I can feel the energy." ❤️



Camilo Villegas returns to competition this week @NCHC_Golf, inspired to honor the legacy of his young daughter Mia, who tragically passed away last month.

The golfer paid tribute to his daughter stating the way she fought for her life was "pretty inspiring" and that little Mia will continue to inspire him and his family. Addressing how his family will move past the tragic incident, Villegas said: "Crazy enough, I can’t change anything that happened in the past but I, my family, my wife, can have a good attitude and reshape what’s happening today and what's going to happen in the future. My wife is back home with her mum. We'll slowly start getting back to normal."

It was then that Camilo Villegas broke down as he recalled the beautiful time he got to spend with his daughter. The 38-year-old said his inactivity from golf due to a shoulder injury was a blessing in disguise as he got spend the time of his life with his daughter. Villegas said the 22 months with his daughter were easily the best time of his life.

"I’m also very thankful about something, to be honest. I haven’t played golf in a long time, due to a shoulder injury, and I had a chance to be with my little one for 22 months,” he said. "Why did that happen? I have no clue, but if I would’ve played golf during that time, I would’ve enjoyed my daughter maybe half of the time. So hey, things happen for a reason."

Camilo Villegas was tied at No. 30 at the end of Round 1. Jimmy Stanger and Nick Hardy shared the top spot at the end of Day 1 after posting matching rounds of 6-under 65. Lee Hodges and Cameron Young closely followed, tied at No. 3, after ending Day 1 at 5-under 66.

