Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer In The Neck

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in the neck, the coach told ESPN on Thursday. The 58-year-old shared the news with the team, confirming that the cancer "is in its early stages and is considered very treatable and curable."

Ron Rivera says the diagnosis changes nothing and that he still plans to coach Washington this season.

To be clear and specific, Washington HC Ron Rivera has Squamous cell cancer of his neck. He was diagnosed with it two weeks ago. He told his team about it tonight. He plans to go on coaching this season, but has set up backup plans as well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Washington Football Team HC Rivera discusses plans to continue coaching after cancer diagnosis

The former Carolina Panthers coach told ESPN that the doctors have encouraged him to keep coaching if he feels strong enough, which Rivera believes he does. Rivera further noted that the Washington Football Team has a backup plan in case he is unable to continue.

While the head coach did not get into details, current Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio could be the likely candidate to take over the reins, if needed. Del Rio, 57, served as the head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars between 2003 and 2011 and Oakland Raiders between 2015 and 2017. Del Rio joined Washington alongside Ron Rivera in January of this year.

Since his appointment as the head coach of the Washington Football Team, Ron Rivera has overseen a period of transition at the franchise. The organisation was forced to drop its controversial 'Redskins' nickname after pressure from sponsors, fans and political groups reached its pinnacle. The experienced NFL coach has reportedly been a key figure in trying to keep the football matters separate from the off-field issues. If reports are to be believed, Rivera will have a role in helping decide the new team name and mascot for the franchise.

Having played for the Chicago Bears between 1984 and 1992, Rivera started as a defensive quality control coach at the Bears before quickly moving to other coaching endeavours at teams like Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers (now LA Chargers). His first and only head coach job came with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent nine years. The 58-year-old led the Panthers to the Super Bowl after going 15-1 during the 2015 regular season. While the Panthers were eventually beaten in Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos, Rivera picked up NFL Coach of the Year award, his second in three years, that season.

Rivera left the Panthers with a 76-63-1 (win-loss-tie) record, reaching the playoff four times in nine seasons. On January 1, 2020, Rivera became the 30th coach of the Washington Football Team.

(Image Credits: AP)