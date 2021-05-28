Candice Warner To Have Special Role During Tokyo Olympics, Netizens In Awe Of Ironwoman

Australian cricketer David Warner's wife, Candice Warner, who is a retired ironwoman and surf lifesaver, is set to don the commentator's hat during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021. Candice, who is one of the stars of the TV series SAS Australia, will commentate during men’s and women’s triathlons and open water swimmings. This news comes as a pleasant surprise for the cricketer's huge fanbase.

David Warner's wife, Candice to don commentator's hat at Tokyo Olympics

Speaking about being on the mic at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Candice Warner told 7NEWS.com.au that it's a return to her first love. She added that Ironwoman and endurance sports like triathlon will always be her passion. Candice stated that she cannot overstate what a privilege it is to be able to commentate the men and women’s triathlon and marathon swimming.

She also expressed her delight at getting a chance to work alongside some of the greatest ever Olympians and sports broadcasters. Candice further said that having competed at the highest level, she has a lot of insight to give viewers on both the physical and mindset of athletes. She also said that no network broadcasts sport like Channel 7, which is why she is beyond ecstatic and it is a dream come true for her. Candice was also excited for her daughters to watch the games and hear her commentate.

Meanwhile, Candice has been in Australia with her three daughters - Indi, Isla and Ivy whereas David Warner was busy playing the IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in India. However, with the tournament's untimely suspension, the southpaw has reached Australia and is serving the mandatory hotel quarantine. Warner is set to reunite with his family later this week and he has the whole month of June to spend with them.

According to the Australia cricket schedule 2021, the Aussie will tour West Indies where they will play a five-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series in July. The Australia cricket schedule 2021 then takes Aaron Finch's men to Bangladesh where they will compete in a five-match T20I series.

IPL news

The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. However, as per the latest IPL news, the IPL 2021 is reportedly scheduled to resume in the third week of September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played out during a three-week window. As per PTI, the IPL 2021 resumption date is said to be September 18 or 19 and will feature ten double-header contests as teams play out the remainder of the 31 games. The final is scheduled to be held on October 9 or 10.

SOURCE: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM