Canelo Alvarez Vs Billy Joe Saunders Fight Purse: How Much Did The 2 Boxers Earn?   

On Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez not just retained his WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles, but also added the WBO super middleweight title to his ever-growing collection by stopping Billy Joe Saunders. Both the men delivered an impressive performance, but a series of brutal shots injured Saunders eye, forcing The Brit’s corner to throw in the towel before the start of the ninth round. While Saunders suffered his first-ever loss on May 8, Alvarez clinched his second-straight win of 2021, taking his record to 56-1 (2 draws). However, victory isn’t the only alluring factor for Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight purse: Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders money

According to reports, both the boxers received a lucrative paycheck for their performance at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While Canelo once again added millions to his net worth, Saunders took home the biggest purse of his boxing career. Here’s a look at the Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight purse and Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders money.

How much did Canelo Alvarez make, how much did Billy Joe Saunders make

According to Sportekz.com, Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders took home a guaranteed $15 million and $2.5 million pay-out, respectively. Canelo also received a 60% PPV share, while Saunders received 40%. Various bonuses and sponsorships might have taken Canelo Alvarez’s purse to a whopping $35 million, with Saunders banking at least $5 million from the clash.

Billy Joe Saunders injury update

After the referee called off the bout, Billy Joe Saunders was rushed to the hospital, with promoter Eddie Hearn saying that Saunders "busted his eye socket". Later, while giving fans an update on his injury, Saunders revealed that he suffered “multiple fractures to the orbital area” and would be undergoing surgery soon. “His leading eye was damaged and I have got too much love for the man to send him out there or ask him to go out there. He couldn’t see. It was his leading eye, it is difficult. I have been injured myself in my leading eye and it is not very nice,” added trainer Mark Tibbs.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders results

Super middleweight: Canelo Alvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders

Junior flyweight: Elwin Soto defeated Katsunari Takayama

Super welterweight: Souleymane Cissokho defeated Kieron Conway

Heavyweight: Cuba Frank Sánchez defeated Nagy Aguilera

Featherweight: Marc Castro defeated Irving Macias Castillo

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis defeated Jose Antonio Meza

Welterweight: Kelvin Davis defeated Jan Marsalek

Welterweight: Christian Alan Gomez Duran defeated Xavier Wilson

