Canelo Alvarez Vs Caleb Plant: How Much Money Will They Make For Undisputed Title Fight?

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are all set to take on each other on Saturday night for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The much-awaited boxing clash will take place at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In the match, Alvarez will defend his WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles, while Plant will put his IBF super-middleweight title on the line.

Ahead of this weekend's blockbuster fight, let's find out how much money will the two fighters make for competing in the undisputed title match.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant prize money

After the end of the Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant fight, either of the boxers will be crowned the first-ever undisputed 168lb champion in boxing history. However, they will also be taking home a fat paycheck as well. According to Boxing News 24 as per Sporting News, there will be a purse of $50 million split between the two, with Alvarez receiving $40 million and Plant earning $10 million.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Undisputed Title Match

Canelo Alvarez currently holds the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO), and World Boxing Council (WBC) championship titles, having added the WBO title by defeating Billy Joe in a face-breaking bout in May. Caleb Plant on the other hand, holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title since winning against Jose Uzcategui in January 2019. He has made three successful title defences ever since he earned the title, whereas, Alvarez is on a 15 fight unbeaten streak, ever since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.