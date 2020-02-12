The Debate
Carlos Beltran Aka 'The Godfather' Reportedly Orchestrated Astros Sign-stealing Scandal

other sports

Carlos Beltran has just one World Series to his name, the one with the Astros in 2017. However, the Astros earned that World Series via a sign-stealing scandal.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Carlos Beltran

“Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter.” This was a small part of the statement given out by the MLB after the Houston Astros sign-stealing controversy came to light. Ex-Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was the one who set the wheels of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal in motion during an interview with The Athletic. Reports have now emerged that Astros veteran Carlos Beltran prompted the Houston Astros to keep up with the times when it comes to sign-stealing.

Also Read | Houston Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal: Astros Accused Of Using Electronic Equipment To Steal Pitching Signs

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal: Carlos Beltran reportedly was the ringleader

“El Jefe”, “The Godfather”, “The King”, “The Alpha Male in the Building” were just some of the nicknames given to Carlos Beltran during his time with the Houston Astros. With nine All-Star appearances, three Golden Glove Awards, and two Silver Slugger Awards, Carlos Beltran had a career that would evoke little surprise if and when he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, the only World Series to his name came in the 2017 season with the Houston Astros; a season that has come under much scrutiny after the Astros sign-stealing controversy came to light.

Also Read | González 'remorseful' For Role In Astros' Sign-Stealing

Carlos Beltran was the only Houston Astros player named in the official MLB report after the scandal. In the report by The Athletic, several players urged Beltran to put a stop to the cheating. Beltran, however, flat out refused. “He disregarded it and steamrolled everybody,” one of Carlos Beltran’s team members alleged. “Where do you go if you’re a young, impressionable player with the Astros and this guy says, ‘We’re doing this’? What do you do?”

Also Read | Astros Sign-stealing Scandal: Team SACKS GM Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch After MLB Suspension

How did the Astros cheat?

Interestingly, back in November 2019, Carlos Beltran had an interview with a leading American news publication. In the interview, Beltran said that there was “nothing illegal about studying your opposite team”. Beltran then reportedly notified the publication via a text message that he was not aware of any camera being used in the scandal. Reports later emerged that the Houston Astros used an algorithm to decode signs from a video taken by a monitor stationed in centre field to steal the rival catchers’ signs and relay them to their own hitters.

Also Read | Pete Rose Appeals For MLB Reinstatement With Houston Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal Argument

Published:
