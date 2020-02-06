Pete Rose Appeals For MLB Reinstatement With Houston Astros Scandal Argument

'Charlie Hustle' was the name given to Pete Rose through his playing career. The all-time MLB leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), singles (3,215), and outs (10,328) accepted a settlement that included a lifetime ban from the game, back in August 1989. However, in wake of the aftermath of the Houston Astros scandal the three-time World Series champion has once again made an appeal to the MLB to revoke the lifetime ban handed to him.

MLB news: Pete Rose makes fresh appeal to revoke lifetime ban

Pete Rose’s appeal is based on the argument that a comparatively lenient punishment was handed to the people involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Pete Rose’s lawyers submitted an application to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred earlier this week. Rob Manfred earlier denied a request from Pete Rose in December 2015. Pete Rose’s lawyers said the following in the petition, "The time has come to recognise that Mr Rose's penalty has become grossly disproportionate relative to Major League Baseball's treatment of severe wrongdoing by ownership, management and players."

Pete Rose wants to be reinstated after Astros players involved in the sign-stealing scandal were unpunished.



His lawyer: “There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else.”



Pete Rose was found guilty of placing numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds during 1985-87. After an investigation by lawyer John Dowd, the MLB found Pete Rose guilty, following which he agreed to a lifetime ban from the sport. The petition filed by Pete Rose and his team also said that there were no allegations that Pete Rose’s misconduct was intended to gain a competitive advantage over any other teams. "When it comes to subsequent violations of Major League Baseball rules — namely steroid use and electronic sign-stealing — this is clearly not the case. They have intentionally and dramatically affected the results of plays and games, including the outcomes of two consecutive World Series. These acts manifestly and deliberately violate the spirit and letter of the rules," the petition said.

During his playing career in the MLB, Pete Rose won three World Series rings, along with three batting titles and two Gold Gloves. Rose also made 17 All-Star appearances from 1965 to 1985. As mentioned earlier, Pete Rose’s argument revolves around the consequences of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Following that scandal, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year. They were also slapped with a $5 million fine by the MLB and later fired by the Houston Astros.

