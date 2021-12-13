Last Updated:

Chandeep Singh Becomes 1st Athlete From J&K To Win Medal At Para World Taekwondo C'ship

Chandeep Singh became the first Para Athlete from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to achieve such a feat at the World level

Azhar Mohamed
Chandeep Singh

Image: Twitter/Sports Authority of India


Indian Para-Athlete Chandeep Singh created history by claiming a silver medal in Men’s plus 80 kg event at the 9th Para World Taekwondo Championships held at Istanbul, Turkey from 9th to 12th December 2021. The player did extremely well but lost in a close contest to a Russian opponent.

Chandeep Singh became the first Para Athlete from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to achieve such a feat at the World level. This also is India's first-ever medal in the history of the Para World Taekwondo Championships.

In his congratulatory message, Advisor Farooq Khan has said that we are very sure that Chandeep Singh can secure his place in the upcoming International Taekwondo Events. He added that the athlete has proven his mettle, and in the coming days, he will bring more fame to J&K and the country as well.

'Will provide all possible support to him': says Secretary J&K sports council

Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul too has also congratulated Chandeep Singh and has assured all logistics and possible support will be provided to him in his future endeavours. Taking to a Tweet she wrote "Chandeep has made us proud by winning a silver medal at the world para Taekando championship….His ability to shine wasn’t dimmed by any hurdle @OfficeOfLGJandK @ImRaina @zmulick" 

