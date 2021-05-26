While it was jubilation for Carlos Sainz's side of the garage at Ferrari on one hand, it was a heartbreak for Charles Leclerc on the other hand. Ferrari demonstrated excellent pace over the entire Monaco Grand Prix 2021 weekend as Sainz showcased by finishing second. However, Leclerc having become Monaco's first home polesitter for 85 years could not even start the race. So, what happened to Charles Leclerc at Monaco GP 2021 and what prompted him to post an emotional message on his social media accounts.

What happened to Charles Leclerc at Monaco GP 2021?

Charles Leclerc's dream of breaking the duck at his home Grand Prix ended before it even began as he was unable to start the race after having driveshaft issues in his Ferrari on the first lap out of the pits. The Monegasque has not only failed to register a finish in the Principality in F1 but also in both his F2 appearances. Speaking about the heartbreak after the race, Leclerc said, "In the garage, it was very, very difficult to feel ok. I'm getting used to this feeling unfortunately, I've never finished a race here. This year I don't start from pole, so it's a difficult one to take."

RACE UPDATE:



Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time for the start of the race. #MonacoGP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 23, 2021

Charles Leclerc posts emotional message after Monaco Grand Prix 2021 heartbreak

Charles Leclerc was visibly disappointed after the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 as he posted several emotional posts on his social media accounts. However, that did not stop the Monegasque to show his class as he congratulated his teammate Carlos Sainz, who finished on the podium, and appreciated the work Ferrari had done to improve the car from last year. The Charles Leclerc Instagram post has been received well by fans, who have given it almost 600,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

F1 standings update ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021

Max Verstappen's win for Red Bull at the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 meant that both the Dutchman and the Milton Keyes outfit took the lead in the F1 standings. Verstappen (105) leads the F1 standings by four points from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (101) while Red Bull (149) lead Mercedes (148) by one point. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc's failure to start the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 means that the Ferrari driver drops to sixth place in the F1 standings with 40 points. The Monegasque will now hope to deliver at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 to get some vital points for Ferrari and hopefully close the gap to both Red Bull and Mercedes.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST