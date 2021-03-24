Charlotte Flair Tests Positive For COVID-19, Could Miss WWE WrestleMania 37

Former WWE Women’s champion Charlotte Flair has been missing from action since the March 1 episode of WWE RAW, where she fought and defeated Shayna Bazler. Since then, there have been many rumours regarding her absence from WWE TV, with some even claiming that The Queen is upset with WWE officials for not releasing her fiancé Andrade from the contract.

Charlotte Flair Andrade: Charlotte Flair COVID-19

Recently, Charlotte Flair quashed all those rumours as she took to Twitter and announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus. "I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting. Thank you everyone for your love," she tweeted. To make things even clearer, it was also reported that WWE has agreed to release Andrade from the promotion, with El Idolo confirming the news.

Charlotte Flair COVID-19: Flair out of title picture

Flair’s current health condition was also referred by WWE RAW debutant Rhea Ripley on this week’s episode. After coming face-to-face with current WWE RAW Women’s champion Asuka, The Nightmare confirmed that Charlotte Flair has indeed tested positive for the virus before setting down her own challenge to the Empress. "Asuka, I'm gonna need an answer. On my first official night here on RAW — straight up — I challenge you to a championship match at WrestleMania," Rhea Ripley announced.

After claiming that Rhea Ripley is not ready to face her, Asuka accepted the challenge, making the WrestleMania 37 clash official. However, the news certainly shocked many, considering WWE was building up the Asuka vs Flair rivalry, which could have led to a WrestleMania 37 fight. But since the Queen has contracted COVID-19, her involvement at The Shows of the Shows is in serious doubt.

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Andrade

Despite that, Andrade took to Twitter and hoped that Flair will get back in the WrestleMania picture as she has been home quarantined for almost a month and has reportedly shown no symptoms of the virus. In another tweet, Andrade addressed his WWE departure, thanking many WWE officials and legends for their great support. "I want to thank Triple H, Paul Heyman and William Regal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me," he tweeted.

Image Source: WWE.com