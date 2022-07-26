The 44th Chess Olympiad is all set to kick off on July 28 at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time in history that India is organizing the Chess Olympiad in its homeland, and it is expected to draw a record number of participants. While contestants from over 200 countries around the globe continue to reach India ahead of the mega event, here’s a look at how Chess fans can buy tickets to witness the event.

Where is the Chess Olympiad 2022 taking place?

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

How to book tickets for the Chess Olympiad 2022?

Interested chess fans in India can book tickets for the 44th Chess Olympiad on the official ticketing portal of the event, which has been launched by the All India Chess Federation. It order to buy the tickets, fans need to visit the ticketing portal, tickets.aicf.in and follow the steps shown to them. After booking the tickets, fans will receive a confirmation about the same by Whatsapp/Email/SMS.

44th Chess Olympiad: Ticket Prices

Category 1

The tickets for the Chess Olympiad 2022 start from INR 200 onwards for the Category 1, which will be issued to U-19 students, women and the Tamil Nadu government officials. The Category 1 ticket holders will have access to Hall 1 and 2. At the same time, the ticket will be valid for only two hours.

Category 2

Under Category 2, Indian citizens excluding category 1 will be able to buy the tickets for a minimum price of INR 2000 and a maximum of INR 3000. This would give them access to Hall 1 and 2 and it would serve as a full day event access for the Chess Olympiad.

Category 3

Under the third category, special tickets will be given to Foreigners for access into Hall 1 and 2. These tickets are available only for foreigners, who will get access for the entire day of the events. The starting price for the Category 3 is INR 6000 and goes up till INR 8000.

The prices for the Hall 1 are higher than Hall 2, as Hall 1 will feature the matches involving top ranking teams. The Hall 1 will feature 28 boards in Open and 21 in the women’s section. At the same time, the remaining boards are in Hall 2.

(Image: @chennaichess22/Instagram/@chess_assist/Twitter)