Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100 Dogs To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV Win

“What a story!” was the reaction from the countless NFL reporters after the Kansas City Chiefs’ stunning comeback at Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs overturned a double-digit deficit for what seemed like the umpteenth time as they came out all guns blazing in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. With tweets from Chiefs fans as confetti in the air and the Lombardi Trophy in their midst, the Chiefs celebrated in elation at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The likes of head coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes came up with the most unusual way to celebrate the win. Chiefs’ defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi also joined that list, partnering with the Kansas City Pet Project.

44 pets left the shelter today (38 dogs and 6 cats) with new families and up to 30 more are going home tomorrow! Of the 109 dogs that qualified for the sponsorship, around 40-50 of those dogs will still be available after tomorrow, which is incredible. Thank you @DerrickNnadi! pic.twitter.com/dTIzoBGTDy — KC Pet Project (@kcpetproject) February 4, 2020

Super Bowl LIV celebrations: Derrick Nnadi goes the pet-friendly way

Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi, now a Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle, chose to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV win in an unusual, albeit heartwarming way. Derrick Nnadi paid off the adoption fees of more than 100 dogs at the Kansas City Pet Project animal shelter to celebrate winning the Lombardi Trophy. Speaking to CNN after the news came to light, Derrick Nnadi said, “All my life I always wanted a dog. Growing up I didn't have a pet, my parents didn't really allow pets."

We’re so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all of our adoptables dogs at our locations! What an incredibly generous gesture and we want to thank Derrick for his support all season long. pic.twitter.com/xXWqXkQPS9 — KC Pet Project (@kcpetproject) February 3, 2020

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first instance of Derrick Nnadi’s participation in the pet adoption project. The Chiefs defensive tackle, in his second year in the NFL, partnered with the KC Pet Project to set up a non-profit animal shelter in the home of the Chiefs, Kansas City. The Kansas City Pet Project was set up through the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. As part of the plan, Derrick Nnadi would pay for a dog’s adoption for every win racked up by the Chiefs during the 2019-20 season. However, when the Chiefs booked a trip to Super Bowl LIV, Derrick Nnadi decided that he would pay off the adoption fees for over 100 dogs at the Kansas City Pet Project, with the average adoption fee being around the $150 mark.

