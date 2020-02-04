Patrick Mahomes Heads Down To Disney World For Super Bowl LIV Celebration: WATCH

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes now joins the legion of Lombardi Trophy quarterbacks after leading the Chiefs to one of the most impressive comebacks in Super Bowl history. It was a first Super Bowl for the Chiefs in over five decades and a first-ever Super Bowl as a head coach for Andy Reid. Andy Reid was later asked how he planned on celebrating the Super Bowl LIV win at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Chiefs coach said he would celebrate with "the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen." His star quarterback had a wildly different plan for the Super Bowl LIV celebration.

#DisneyParksLIVE: Super Bowl LIV Celebration | Walt Disney World https://t.co/M0BLFMVKjZ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes heads down to Disney World to celebrate Super Bowl LIV win

Following the Super Bowl LIV win, a seven-year-old tweet from Patrick Mahomes started doing the rounds. In the tweet, the Super Bowl MVP said, "I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl". That dream came true for the Chiefs star following the Super Bowl LIV win. Hours after the win in Miami, Patrick Mahomes headed to Disney World along with his girlfriend Brittany Matthews to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV win.

In a press release from Disney, the organisation said that Patrick Mahomes was joined at the extravagant parade at Disney World by a Make-A-Wish child from Texas. There were also 17 other Make-A-Wish children visiting the Magic Kingdom along with Patrick Mahomes. Disney Parks is reportedly donating $1 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation in honour of Patrick Mahomes and his Super Bowl LIV exploits.

Super Bowl 2020 highlights

Were it not for a fourth-quarter blitz from the Chiefs, the Super Bowl 2020 highlights reel would have been dominated by Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers' defence. While the Nick Bosa and Dee Ford-led defence did well to suffocate the Chiefs all the way to the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes turned on the style late in the game. The Chiefs exploded out of the blocks in the fourth quarter as they overturned a double-digit deficit to rack up 21 unanswered points late on. Despite throwing two interceptions, Patrick Mahomes went home, or rather to Disney World, with the Super Bowl MVP award as he finished 26-of-42 for 286 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, adding 29 rushing yards along the way.

