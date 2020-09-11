Chiefs Fans Boo Players During ‘moment Of Unity’ With Texans Ahead Of NFL Season Opener

Super Bowl LIV champions Kansas City Chiefs began their NFL 2020 season against the Houston Texans at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 10. Ahead of the game, the Chiefs and Houston players lined up in unity, locking arms with their teammates for a moment of silence in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the act of solemnity was ruined by the limited amount of fans present in the stadium as scattered boos were heard from the crowd.

The Chiefs and Texans shared a moment of silence prior to tonight's game. #ItTakesAllOfUs



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/xT4oa8Gh1d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2020

Chiefs fans boo during ‘moment of unity’ with Houston Texans

On Thursday evening, NFL fans were delighted as the delayed season finally began with the Chiefs vs Texans showdown. However, a pregame incident grabbed headlines as Chiefs fans were heard booing when the two teams lined up, arm in arm, for a moment of silence. The 'moment of unity' was acted out by players in a way to express their support for racial equality in a respectful and thoughtful manner. Fans on social media and viewers at home were left disgusted with the Chiefs fans booing during the moment of unity.

Chiefs vs Texans: Why did Chiefs fans boo during the moment of unity?

Ahead of the ritual, both teams had taken contrasting approaches to the US national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, a song regarded as the African-American national anthem. The song was performed by R&B duo Chloe X Halle at the stadium and streamed on the video screens. As soon as the African-American national anthem was performed, the Texans players ran out onto the pitch to the boos.

Chiefs fans just boo’d the “Moment Of Unity.” These were the messages put on the scoreboard #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/gHoDcdILs7 — Eddie (@LebaneseJokerYT) September 11, 2020

The boos from the Chiefs fans continued while the teams shook hands as messages displaying "Black Lives Matter” and “It takes all of us” played on the screens. Some believed that the Chiefs fans were unhappy with the Texans remaining in the locker room during the African-American national anthem. However, some reports claim that the boos began after a supporter in the crowd yelled, "Trump 2020!" and it was simply in response to keeping politics away from the sport.

They weren’t booing “unity” you dolts. They were booing the fact that the Texans didn’t show up on the field until after the national anthem—on the eve of 9/11 no less. #HOUvsKC https://t.co/Yc8IXVP3YX — Erik Brooks (@ChipBrooks17) September 11, 2020

NFL live scores: Chiefs vs Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs began their NFL 2020 season with a 34-20 win over Houston Texans. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played a vital role during the win as the 24-year-old threw for 211 yards and landed three touchdowns. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire racked up 138 yards and one touchdown.

Image Credits - AP