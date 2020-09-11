NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, WNBA, MLS To Play Games On The Same Day For The First Time In History

As every league follows independent schedules lasting for varying amounts of time, its rare to see multiple leagues and sports events play at the same time. As per a report in the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time USA's top five leagues – NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS – played together was on October 28, 2018. This year, it will be the first time in history that six leagues – NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and WNBA – will be playing at the same time.

As a direct result of postponements due to the COVID-19 crisis, all major leagues are playing together at the same time for the first time in sports history. While most leagues take place around the latter half of the season (and around the same time), WNBA, NFL, NBA and NHL have postponed, shortened or rescheduled their season. If not for the COVID-19 crisis, the NBA 2019-20 season would have wrapped up before July but is now continuing till September (possibly October). On the other hand, NFL preseason games were cancelled for player safety and so the season will start on September 10. While the MLB announced and started their regular season, over 40 games had to be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Today is the first day EVER that the NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL will all play on the same day 🤯



Apart from the six leagues playing on the same day, college football, PGA Tour and the US Open also have matches scheduled. s per most reports, a sports equinox is when the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL play on the same day. However, as more games are scheduled, this doesn't list under a normal sports equinox. According to FiveThirtyEight, the sports equinox has happened 20 times before. As per For The Win, an equinox has occurred once each of the last six years, while they happened only thrice from 2001 to 2010.

Scheduled games for the mega sports equinox (September 10 EST)

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets – 7:00 PM EST (September 11, 4:30 AM IST) – AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, Florida.

NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans – 8:20 PM EST (September 11, 5:50 AM IST) – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

MLB

Detroit Tigers vs St Louis Cardinals – 2:15 PM EST (11:45 PM IST) – Busch Stadium, St Louis

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals – 6:05 PM EST (September 11, 3:35 AM IST) – Nationals Park, Washington DC

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Indians – 6:10 PM EST (September 11, 3:40 AM IST) – Progressive Field, Cleveland

LA Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 9:30 PM EST (September 11, 7:00 AM IST) – Chase Field, Arizona

WNBA

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty – 7:00 PM EST (September 11, 4:30 AM IST) – IMG Academy Gymnasium, Florida

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces – 8:00 PM EST (September 11, 5:30 AM IST) – IMG Academy Gymnasium, Florida

LA Sparks vs Washington Mystics – 10:00 PM EST (September 11, 7:30 AM IST) – IMG Academy Gymnasium, Florida

MLS

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes – 9:00 PM EST (September 11, 6:30 AM IST) – CenturyLink Field, Seattle

NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars – 8:00 PM EST (September 11, 5:30 AM IST) – Rogers Place, Canada

(Image credits: AP)