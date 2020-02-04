Union Budget
Patrick Mahomes' Pitbulls Join In Super Bowl LIV Celebrations, Fans Adore The Pets

other sports

Patrick Mahomes' pitbulls kitted up in Kansas City Chiefs' red ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City Chiefs registered a 31-20 comeback win at Super Bowl LIV.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patrick Mahomes

A legion of Chiefs fans is expected to attend the Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations in the city. Courtesy of a late fourth-quarter blitz from the Chiefs, Andy Reid’s men overturned yet another double-digit deficit to steal victory from the jaws of defeat at Super Bowl LIV. Indeed, those whose job it is to monitor the surges and shortages of the national grid may have noticed a greater spike in activity in Kansas City following the win. Among the crowd of fans who suited up in Chiefs colours to support Patrick Mahomes and co were Patrick Mahomes’ pitbulls, Steel and Silver Mahomes.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Heads Down To Disney World For Super Bowl LIV Celebration: WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steel & Silver (@steel_silver_mahomes) on

NFL: Patrick Mahomes’ pitbulls suit up in Chiefs’ red

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, a picture of Patrick Mahomes’ pitbulls - Steel and Silver Mahomes - surfaced at the Hard Rock Stadium. The picture showed Patrick Mahomes’ dogs wearing the eventual Super Bowl LIV MVP’s No. 15 jersey. The caption, in turn, read “Dad & his team are SUPERBOWL CHAMPSSSS!!!”

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LIV Exploits Could Signal Dawn Of New Era For Quarterbacks

Interestingly, a newspaper based in Kansas City revealed that Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the biggest fan of dogs prior to bringing their first pitbull Steel Mahomes home. Patrick Mahomes told the newspaper that he was afraid of dogs until high school. However, bringing Steel home changed his mind, which then led to the decision to get a second dog, Silver Mahomes.

Also Read | Chiefs' Road To Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Pulls The Strings En Route Miami

Patrick Mahomes kicks off Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations

The Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly become accustomed to remarkable turnarounds. The 31-20 win at Super Bowl LIV against San Francisco 49ers capped off a third consecutive postseason comeback win for the Chiefs. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was at the centre of all of those wins. While Super Bowl LIV wasn’t Patrick Mahomes’ best game this season, the fact that he led the Chiefs back from the brink of defeat has done wonders for his reputation, a feat that seemed nigh impossible, courtesy of his impressive regular season. The Chiefs star is now being viewed as a generational quarterback of the Tom Brady mould.

Also Read | 49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'real' Super Bowl Ring

Published:
COMMENT
